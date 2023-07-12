Why ballot paper on the road? Judge Amrita Singh summoned Jangipara BDO

Judge Amrita Singh of the Calcutta High Court of West Bengal has summoned the BDO of Jangipara to find out the reason for the ballot papers lying on the road. The BDO of Jangipara has been asked to appear in the court tomorrow. Along with this, the judge also asked for a list of the names of those people who were in charge of voting at that booth. Significantly, on the day of counting of Panchayat elections, ballot papers were thrown on the road in front of DN High School of Jangipara. The CPM alleges that the votes were cast in their favor, due to which the ballot paper was thrown on the road. After hundreds of ballot papers were recovered from the road next to the school, the CPM candidate approached the High Court.

order to check cctv footage

Ballot papers were shown in Justice Singh’s chamber on Wednesday. In the hearing, the judge asked the question that how did the ballot paper go on the road? Why were they lying on the road? On Thursday, the BDO of the area will have to appear and answer it. He has been asked to appear in the court by 2 pm. Justice Singh said that the list of names of the people who were responsible for voting in that center should also be handed over to the High Court. Along with this, Judge Amrita Singh has also directed to see and investigate the CCTV footage of the booth.

Bangladeshi citizens working in school on the basis of fake documents, High Court orders CID inquiry

Petitioner claims ballot was deliberately thrown

The petitioners alleged that during the counting of votes on Tuesday, piles of ballot paper were lying on the road outside the counting centre. It also had the signature of the presiding officer in charge. The petitioners claimed that the ballot papers were deliberately thrown away as the votes were in favor of the CPM. In such a situation, Judge Amrita Singh summoned the BDO.

Shubhendu Adhikari reached the High Court for re-polling on the day of counting, hearing will be held tomorrow