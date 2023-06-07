Why did Air India flight land in Russia in emergency? America is keeping a close watch on the matter

Air India Flight Emergency Landing: The US said it is closely monitoring the emergency landing of the San Francisco-bound Air India flight in Russia. Air India had said in a statement last evening that Air India’s flight number AEI-173 had departed from Delhi to San Francisco on June 6, when a technical snag was reported in one of the aircraft’s engines.

It was told in the statement that there were 216 passengers and 16 crew members on board the aircraft and it was safely landed at Magadan Airport in Russia. US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said in the daily press conference, we have received information about an emergency landing in Russia of an aircraft coming to America. We are closely monitoring the situation. I cannot tell the number of American citizens on board the plane right now.

Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in response to a question, this was a flight coming to America, so surely American citizens would also be on board. According to reports, Air India has told that it is sending another aircraft to take the passengers to their destination, but I would like the airline not to say anything further in this matter.