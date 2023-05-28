Why did Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reinstate BJP leader’s wife? learn

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah There is a lot of discussion going on in the state about a decision of In fact, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the job of Nutan Kumar, wife of the late Praveen Nettar, leader of the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would be restored. A day before this, Nutan Kumari was fired from the job. Her husband was murdered in July last year.

It is being told that Nutan Kumari was given a contract job on humanitarian grounds on the request of Nalin Kumar Kateel, President of Karnataka unit of BJP and MP from Dakshina Kannada region. The then BJP government of the state had issued an order on September 22, 2022 for the appointment of Nutan Kumari as Senior Assistant (Group C) in the office of the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Later, on the request of Nutan Kumari, she was posted in the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner’s office and was working there since October 14 last year.

Nutan Kumari was dismissed from service

In the appointment order given at that time, it was said that Nutan would remain in service till the present Chief Minister remains in office or until further orders. Nutan Kumari was dismissed from service on Friday as she was on temporary service. After the uproar by the BJP leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted – After the new government comes, it is a natural process to dismiss the temporary employees appointed by the previous government from the government service. He said that not only Praveen Nettar’s wife, more than 150 contract workers have already been dismissed from service. His government has no role in this.

Nutan Kumari re-appointed on humanitarian grounds

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Nutan Kumari would be reinstated on humanitarian grounds, considering it a special case. Significantly, on 26 July 2022, Hinduist leader Praveen Nettar was murdered in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district. The allegation of this murder was on the workers of Popular Front of India (PFI). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case.