Why did Nitish Kumar call JDU MLAs to CM’s residence for the second consecutive day? Know what happened in the conversation..

Bihar Politics: On Friday, for the second consecutive day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met the JDU MLAs at the Chief Minister’s residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna and gave them a message to remain united. Also took information from all of them about the problems including the development works being done in their area.

What did the Chief Minister tell the MLAs?

The Chief Minister asked the MLAs to get ready from now itself for the victory of the Grand Alliance candidates on all the 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister instructed the MLAs to stay among the public from now on to defeat the BJP in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats coming from Bihar. Asked the MLAs to give time in the area and if they have any kind of problem, they should be informed about it immediately.

The leaders had sought time from the CM

CM said that all the problems will be solved. The CM inquired about the status of the party’s organization from the JDU leaders. JDU MLAs and MLCs had sought time to meet the Chief Minister. Significantly, on Thursday also the CM had met the MLAs.

Tips for preparing for the Lok Sabha elections

Regarding this meeting, MLA from Khagaria’s Parbatta Dr. Sanjeev Kumar told that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met all the MLAs warmly. Talks related to development took place and tips were given to prepare for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Pipra MLA said – discussion on development

JDU MLA Ram Vilas Kamat from Pipra assembly of Supaul district, who came out to meet the Chief Minister, said that only discussions related to the area and its development were held with the Chief Minister. He said that the Chief Minister instructed him to stay in the area, get development work done, meet people and increase public relations.

Hilsa MLA said – discussion on problems

On the other hand, JDU MLA from Hilsa of Nalanda district Krishna Murari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya, who came out to meet the Chief Minister, said that there was no discussion related to the meeting of opposition unity. The Chief Minister told them to remain united among themselves and keep increasing the development work. He told that the Chief Minister discussed the work of development related to his area.

