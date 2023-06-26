Why did the bridge being built on Menchi river in Kishanganj sink? NHAI team is finding out, will be revealed soon

An investigation has been started from Monday to find out the exact cause of the Menchi river bridge on Kishanganj NH-327E sinking. Before the investigation officers reached the spot, the workers were seen trying to raise the sunken part of the bridge by lifting the slab on the western side of the sunken pier with the help of a jack and inserting a ring in the middle space. The western part was also raised two feet. Meanwhile, this work was stopped after the arrival of the investigation team.

Top check of all slabs

The officials of the investigation team reached the site and investigated many aspects. Enhancing the scope of the investigation, an officer even reached the spot under the bridge, where the laborers were trying to lift the bridge by inserting a jack. After going inside and taking stock of the present condition of the bridge, both the officers checked all the slabs of the bridge from above. During this, whether the upper places of all the slabs are level or not, it was also checked on technical basis.

Officers were also seen checking the flow of the river

The officers who were seen investigating by climbing over the bridge were also seen watching the flow of the river. During this, the local citizens told them that this Mechi river has two streams. One stream has been closed by GRInfra itself for the lifting of sand. Due to one stream of the river which was closed behind the Tatpoua Panchayat building, the water pressure of the river came from the other stream towards the bridge and due to the torrential rains in the catchment areas of Mechi, the water pressure in the river suddenly increased. During this, the officers also took pictures of the flow of the river from their mobiles.

Discussion again on the design of the bridge

The apprehension about the design of the bridge, which was first expressed by Prabhat Khabar, was also the subject of discussion among the officials and personnel of the construction agency today. In mutual conversation, the workers were seen saying that when this river comes from Nepal and the water pressure of the river is always there. Why was the bridge well foundation designed in this way?

Questions raised on the method of soil testing

During the investigation on Monday, the officials of the investigation team insisted on the soil test from the beginning. People associated with the construction agency told on the condition of anonymity that there is no such rule of NHAI that wherever the pillars are to be built, the soil should be tested at all those places. Soil testing is a general process and it is believed that the nature of the soil flowing in a river will be the same. The soil that was tested for the construction of this bridge of six payas was at the beginning and end of the bridge.

