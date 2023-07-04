Why didn’t veteran actress Rekha sign a single film in 2014? The actress broke her silence after years

veteran actress Line Even after so many years, with her beauty and style, the hearts of the fans are desperate. Her loved ones cannot escape from the captivating style of the actress. The actress has worked in many great films, which are still remembered by the audience. However, after the year 2014, the actress has not signed any film. She was last seen in the film Super Nani, which also featured Randhir Kapoor, Anupam Kher. Now in an interview, he said a big deal on keeping distance from films.

Rekha has made distance from films

Rekha may have kept distance from films, but she is often seen in award functions and Bollywood parties. Although the fans miss seeing him on the big screen. Recently in an interview with Vogue, the actress told why she didn’t finally sign the film after 2014. The actress says, “My personality is my own, but my cinematic personality is in the eye of the beholder. So I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be.”

Rekha further said that she feels fortunate that where she is free to choose which project she wants to do and what not. Along with this, he has also got the luxury of saying no to the projects that come before him. Rekha said that she will get the right project at the right time and even if she does not sign any film, her cinematic soul never leaves her side.

Rekha acted in about 180 films, including Silsila, Aastha, Khoon Bhari Maang, Do Anjaane, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Phool Bane Angare, Suhaag Biwi Ho To Aisi, Khiladi Ka Khiladi, Bulandi, Koi Mil Gaya, Worked in many films like Krrish. At the same time, while earning a lot of fame, he also won many awards. Rekha has been awarded the Padma Shri. Along with this, she has also won the National Award.

