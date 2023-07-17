Why do Jharkhand’s Basukinath do ‘Supreme Court’, know the history of criminal Baba

Baba Basukinath, also known as ‘Supreme Court’, located in Jarmundi block of Dumka district of Jharkhand in Shravani Mela. After all, why Basukinath is called the Supreme Court. Lord Bholenath himself is sitting here. He is also known as Faujdari Baba. Why is Basukinath known as Supreme Court or Faujdari Baba? Do you know about this? Come, let us tell you what is its connection with the churning of the ocean, why Baba Bhole Shankar sitting here is called Basukinath? Watch our special video on Shravani Mela.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3g_VzXKuPQU)

