Why is it so hot in Jharkhand this year, know the reason

Severe heat in Jharkhand: The heat is so severe in the entire state including Ranchi that the life of the people has become difficult. People are troubled by the scorching sun and heat. A heat wave-like situation arises from 10 am onwards. This time also in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand scorching heat Is Happening. Actually, Ranchi has always been known for its cold weather. But for the first time people are experiencing unbearable heat here. Although the Meteorological Department is continuously predicting hot summer. In such a situation, there is a question in the mind of the people that what has happened this time that the heat is getting so intense. So let’s know why it is so hot in Jharkhand…

Meteorological Department had forecast

The Meteorological Department had said in its previous forecast that the duration of heat wave in Jharkhand this year would be longer than last year. At the same time, when the reports came in the beginning of June, the temperature of Ranchi was 39.7 degree Celsius and the heat wave continued till 5 pm. During the same period, Godda district’s temperature was 44 °C and Daltonganj’s was 43 °C. In view of the scorching heat, Orange Alert was issued in Girdih, Deoghar and Godda districts. Yellow alert was declared for the rest of the districts.

Why is it so hot in Ranchi?

Talk about the heat of this year in Ranchi, there can be many reasons for this. However, after the formation of Jharkhand state, the population of Ranchi has almost doubled. The terrain of Ranchi is stony. The city has now become a concrete jungle. The greenery which was once a part of Ranchi is no longer visible here. The heat falling directly on these concrete buildings is absorbed and radiated back into the atmosphere. Due to which the upper air from the upper levels of the atmosphere is drawn towards the ground. Where it gets compressed and leads to higher temperature. Scholars point out that earlier, vegetation, ponds and parks helped in evaporation and brought rain to Ranchi, keeping it mostly cool. Ranchi used to have scorching heat earlier also. But as soon as the temperature reached 38 to 40 degrees, it used to rain. Nowadays, even if the temperature goes above 40 degrees, it does not rain.

Population growth is also the cause of heat

According to the census, the population of Ranchi increased from 1,06,849 to 10,73,427 between 1951 and 2011. According to a report, only the Municipal Corporation area of ​​Ranchi has a population of more than one million and the entire district has a population of more than three million. According to the 2011 census, the population of the state is approximately 3.29 crore and is currently estimated to be around 4 crore. There are 15,25,412 houses in 24 district headquarters, which are estimated to increase to 21,96,593.

Climate change is playing an important role

Last year, the outbreak of heat wave continued from the last week of March till April. However, this year the heat wave that started in April-May continues till the second week of June. Abhishek Anand, director of the Meteorological Department, Ranchi, believes that climate change is playing an important role. Population and pollution have increased manifold. Due to these activities, the outbreak of heat wave in the city is increasing at the local level. Climate change has also affected the cycle of the seasons. Deforestation and increasing population in Jharkhand have also been a matter of concern.

Change in rain pattern

Climate change has affected the normal rainfall in the state. There has been a change in the rainfall pattern in the last 70 years. According to the Meteorological Department, about 1091.9 mm of rain has been received between 1951 and 2000. Between 1961 and 2010 it decreased to 1054.7 mm and between 1971 and 2020 it has increased to 1022.9 mm.

Which year was the hottest in Jharkhand

The Meteorological Department believes that not only Ranchi or Jharkhand, but the whole country is in the grip of severe heat. Last year, till April 28, about 80 percent of the country was suffering from heat wave.

This time (2023) the month of March has recorded a shocking average of 33.10 degree Celsius, which was the highest in the last 122 years (33.09 degree in 1901).

At the same time, in a span of two years, the temperature of Ranchi has broken all previous records. According to the Meteorological Department, last year the rising mercury broke the record of 44 years.

The city’s average temperature between 1969 and 2014 was 35.8 °C and between 2015 and 2021 was 36.7 °C.

In 2022, the average temperature had increased to 39.4 °C and the maximum temperature had reached 43 °C.

In April last year, it did not rain for a single day in Ranchi. Other districts of Jharkhand also remained under the grip of maximum temperature of 46 degrees.

when will monsoon come

There are indications of the arrival of monsoon in Jharkhand from June 18 to 21. According to Abhishek Anand, scientist in-charge of the meteorological center, people are not expecting any respite from the heat before this. Before this there will be moisture in the air. There is a sultry situation regarding this. Due to the strong sunlight in the morning, the heat has increased.