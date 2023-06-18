Why is PM Modi ‘silent on Manipur’, Congress targets PM Modi after ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The Congress has made a fresh attack on PM Modi regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur and has taken a dig at ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur and said that another ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but “silent on Manipur”. Somewhere Let us tell you that more than 100 people have died in the ethnic violence that broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur about a month ago.

Targeting Prime Minister Modi, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on his Twitter wall that one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘silent on Manipur’… Did the work of patting the back. What about the completely man-made humanitarian disaster that Manipur is currently facing. Congress leader Ramesh wrote on Twitter that still there has been no appeal for peace from his (Prime Minister) side. There is a non-auditable ‘PM-CARES Fund’, but does PM Modi even care about Manipur, that is the real question…

So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him.…

Let us discuss here that in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program broadcast on radio on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said that no one has control over natural calamities, but the power of disaster management that India has developed over the years is going to become an example today. Has been Congress-led Manipur’s 10 opposition parties on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Modi’s “silence” on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state and raised several questions. The opposition parties had urged the Prime Minister to give time for the meeting and appeal for peace.

Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur