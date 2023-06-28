Why is there an uproar over the Common Civil Code? Know what will be the changes if this code is implemented

common civil code That is, the Uniform Civil Code is once again in discussion, the reason being Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on Tuesday. uniform civil code To advocate PM Modi Said that how will the country run with a dual system? While the constitution mentions equal rights for all citizens.

PM Modi wants to destroy the country’s diversity: Owaisi

After this statement of PM Modi, the opposition is attacking and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who describes himself as a well-wisher of Muslims, said that PM Modi is targeting Muslims by advocating Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Want to make and they want that the Hindu Civil Code should be implemented in the country. Owaisi said that PM Modi and his government will take away the country’s pluralism and diversity by bringing a common civil code in the country. What has been said about this in the constitution? So let’s know what is the Common Civil Code: –

what is common civil code

Uniform Civil Code means that all sections of the country, irrespective of their religion, will be treated equally according to the National Civil Code and it will apply equally to all. The idea of ​​a Uniform Civil Code is in line with one country one rule, which is to be applied to all religious communities. The term Uniform Civil Code is clearly mentioned in Article 44, Part IV of the Indian Constitution. This article says that the state i.e. the country shall endeavor to ensure a uniform civil code for the citizens throughout India.

What will be the changes due to the implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code has been mentioned in the constitution but no draft has been prepared for it. Now if its process starts then it is to be understood that issues like marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and succession of property will be included under it. Since there is a difference in marriage, divorce and property rights in India and religious law is applicable in them, there is a possibility of dispute regarding this issue which is also visible. For example, Hindus and Christians can have only one wife, but polygamy is practiced in Islam. Property rights also differ in different religions.

What is the opinion of the Supreme Court

On the Uniform Civil Code, the Supreme Court says that many times confusion arises in the country due to personal issues. Uniform Civil Code or Common Civil Code can help in dealing with such situations. The court had said that so far no effort has been made for this, but if the government wants to do it, then it should do it.