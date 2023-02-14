Why is this symptom of a new strain of coronavirus dangerous?

February 14, 2023, 16:04 – BLiTZ – News The tragedy that happened to the figure skater Kostomarov makes people more attentive to their health. Moreover, in the next wave of coronavirus infection, patients began to experience cyanosis of the extremities. What caused and why this symptom is dangerous, doctor Alexander Ediger told the BLiTZ.

“This is not a common syndrome. And it is not associated with thrombosis, it is a violation of the autonomic regulation of blood vessels. That is, the subcutaneous vessels expand and stagnation of venous blood occurs in them. This gives the so-called cyanosis. Sometimes large areas of the skin are affected. Often the areas around the nose, lips, ears, fingers are affected – that is, what is as far from the heart as possible. But at the same time, it was necessary to observe the defeat of vast areas, for example, the thigh, the anterior surface of the abdomen, the middle part of the leg around the knee. Although in these areas there should not seem to be cyanosis, ”the doctor described.

Sometimes this symptom goes away on its own without any treatment. However, do not forget that coronavirus is often accompanied by vascular damage and thrombosis.

“It can be incredibly dangerous to health. Thrombosis can be in large basins of blood vessels, in arteries. Blueness of the skin with covid is a reason to see a doctor, because they talk about a deep violation of the autonomic nervous regulation with stagnation zones. Self-medication is not allowed here. Such attempts can lead to disability or even death,” warned Alexander Ediger.

Earlier, Dr. Myasnikov assessed the condition of the figure skater Kostomarov. And his colleagues told what symptoms of a “mild” coronavirus should see a doctor. And

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

