why is ts singh deo important in chhattisgarh election know the equation of surguja division why congress is heavy on bjp amh

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Assembly elections are going to be held in Chhattisgarh this year. Before this, the Congress has geared up. Congress seems to be pushing in all the five divisions of the state, but more focus of the party is in Surguja division where Surguja, Surajpur, Balrampur, Koriya, Jashpur five districts come. The high command has also taken a big decision regarding the biggest Congress face of Surguja division and has put TS Singh Dev on the post of Deputy Chief Minister just a few months before the elections. Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018 after fifteen years of exile. Since then, Congress leader Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been at loggerheads with each other in the fight for power. Because of this the tension of the party had increased.