Why Joe Biden’s ‘advisor’ attempted to unseat the government in Bangladesh?

After continuing day-long reign of terror, severely assaulting cops, setting fire on hospital, ambulance and public-private transports, killing a cop and attacking resident of the Chief Justice, main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has been termed as “Tier-III terrorist group” by a number of US courts, made a dangerous bid of unseating Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power and enforce pseudo-military rule by using an ‘advisor’ of US President Joe Biden in publicly threatening the government of sanctions. It may be mentioned here that, the then US ambassador James Moriarty in an official cable dated November 3, 2008 dubbed BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman as “notorious” and “widely feared” and termed him as a “symbol of kleptocratic government and violent politics in Bangladesh”.

According to media reports, Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy visited the office of ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on October 28 and identified him as an adviser of the US President Joe Biden’s election campaign and a member of National Democratic Committee (DNC).

Addressing members of the media, he said, “I am a member of the national democratic committee … we have a hot connection … Joe Biden [US president] and we exchange text messages 10 to 15 times a day”. He assured opposition supporters of US president Joe Biden’s support to ensure regime change in Bangladesh.

Aside from Biden, he bragged about his day-to-day contact with State Department and US embassy officials in Bangladesh.

He claimed all key players within the US government backed the opposition’s movement to bring down the government without taking part in election as this is good for Bangladesh and countrymen.

“The US has given a deadline for Hasina to step down from government on November 3. If she doesn’t listen you will see our actions”, he said, adding that one of his close associates is now staying in Bangladesh and working in close coordination with US embassy officials in Dhaka.

Sitting with a number of BNP leaders including Ishraque Hossain, son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, Arafy even went ahead to claim the US president is in full favor of the restoration of the caretaker government.

Arafy was surrounded by BNP leaders including retired military officer Lieutenant General (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy. It may be mentioned here that Lieutenant General (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy maintains connections with a jihadist terrorist named Zulkarnain Saer alias Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat has been regularly leaving anti-Bangladesh and anti-government comments on Sami’s Facebook posts. Europe’s most-influential news outlet EuroNews recently has published a report exposing the criminal activities of Sami.

Another source said, the mastermind behind Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy’s false claim of being advisor to US President Joe Biden is Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy and a few more BNP leaders.

Dangerous plot of Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy

The main culprit behind Joe Biden’s fake advisor episode is Lieutenant General (retired) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy who was booked by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on October 31, 2023. He has been accused of committing high-treason by attempting to unseat Awami League government by destabilizing the country on October 28. He also is accused of plotting murder of Chief Justice (CJ) and sending armed terrorists to the official residence of the CJ.

White House, US State Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation should investigate this matter and enforce visa restrictions on Lieutenant General (retired) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy and his accomplices.