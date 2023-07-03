Why questions are being raised on the security of PM’s residence! Know how is the security system of the Prime Minister of India

PM Security: Questions were raised on the security of the prime minister’s residence located in the high security area and no flying zone when a drone was reported flying over the residence. There was a sudden stir due to the PCR call of flying a drone over the PM’s residence. In fact, the police said that they had received a call from the Police Control Room (PCR) at around 5 am that a drone-like object had been seen flying over the Prime Minister’s residence. According to media reports, some person had told about seeing some flying object above the Prime Minister’s residence around 5 am on Monday. At the same time, after the information, security agencies and police came on alert mode.

Security agencies did not find anything suspiciousIn connection with the incident, a senior official said that the police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious in the investigation. Air traffic control (ATT, ATC) also found nothing. In a statement, the Delhi Police said, the NDD control room had received information regarding an unidentified object flying in the no-flying zone near the Prime Minister’s residence. After the information, a thorough search operation was conducted in the surrounding areas, but no such object was found. Air traffic control also reported seeing no such object flying.

The security system of PM’s residence is impenetrableThe security of the Prime Minister of India is impregnable. NSG personnel are deployed everywhere. The entry to the PM’s residence is from 9 Lok Kalyan Marg. Those coming to meet the PM are first sent to the reception, where they undergo a security check. The person who comes to meet after passing the investigation gets entry in 7, 5, 3 and 1 Lok Kalyan Marg. A list of those who meet the PM is prepared by the secretaries. Only those people whose name is in the list get a chance to meet the PM. The person meeting the PM only needs a special ID card. The security of the PM’s residence is so tight that even if there is a member of the PM’s family, he also has to go through a difficult investigation.

How is the security of the Prime MinisterThe security of the Prime Minister is no less than a big challenge for the security agencies. The eyes of the soldiers deployed for security are from the ground to the sky. It is said that the security of PM is so much that even a bird cannot kill him. SPG personnel are deployed in the security of the PM. There is security of PM in many circles, which is not easy for anyone to distinguish. PM Ra’s stay and visits take place amidst very tight and tight security. SPG jawans keep an eye on every aspect.

Security personnel can kill attackers without weaponsThe security of the Prime Minister of India is of Z plus category. The National Security Guard (NSG) is deployed under the protection of the PM, in colloquial language they are also called Black Cat Commandos. NSG jawans are specially trained. They are inducted into NSG after passing through many tough examinations. They are also trained in many secret arts including martial arts, so that if needed, they can kill the attacker even without weapons. They have state-of-the-art weapons, pistols as well as communication facilities. Three dozen NSG personnel are deployed round the clock under the PM’s security.

Perfect shooter can kill someone from a distanceThe NSG commandos deployed in the PM’s security are also accurate shooters. On the possibility of breaking into security or being a terrorist, they can stack them even from a distance. NSG’s infallible shooter commandos are deployed under PM’s security. If the PM is going to attend an event, then a team of about 100 people accompanies him in his convoy for his security. Which are equipped with very advanced weapons. Even when the PM walks on foot, NSG commandos form a cordon around him. The security personnel are both in uniform and in plain clothes. He is always wearing dark glasses. So that it cannot be known where they are looking. These glasses are designed in such a way that even during an attack, they can see easily.

Commando’s dress is specialThe dress of the commandos posted under the PM’s security is also very special. From shoes to glasses and weapons, everything is very special. The jawans posted in security are wearing bulletproof jackets as well as pads for knees and elbows. The texture of their shoes is such that it never slips. Apart from this, these gloves are also worn which do not allow their weapon to slip. The trends of martial arts, these soldiers can lick any attacker even unarmed.

The weapons that NSG jawans have are quite modern. The rifle that NSG jawans have can fire more than 800 rounds in a minute. Apart from this, they also have a pistol which can kill at a distance. He has a suitcase-like bag which is actually a bulletproof jacket. In the event of an attack, the jawans stand around the PM. The rest of the soldiers can pile up the enemies in the blink of an eye.