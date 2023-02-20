Why the US surrenders Bakhmut – News

February 20, 2023, 10:53 – BLiTZ – News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuse to fight for Bakhmut (Artemivsk) at any cost.

The Ukrainian leader stated this in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera and also added that he did not want the death of Ukrainian soldiers.

Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the city is not particularly large to fight for, but noted that he would fight only as long as he thought it was reasonable and promised a new counteroffensive later.

Military expert Viktor Litovkin, in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ, commented on the statement of the Ukrainian president and expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would definitely surrender Artemovsk.

“Now they realized that it was impossible to resist for a long time”

“It is impossible to defend indefinitely, especially since they are losing a huge number of people there. It was one thing when the Americans held him and were not allowed to leave the city. Now they have realized that it is impossible to resist for a long time, ”he specified.

The expert recalled that Vladimir Zelensky lost more than five hundred people in the battles for Bakhmut. For the RF Armed Forces, according to him, Bakhmut is an important strategic point.

“If we master the Ukrainian arc of defense, it opens the way for us to Kramatorsk and, accordingly, to the complete liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic from Bandera”

“Artemovsk (or Bakhmut) is part of the so-called Ugledar Arc. It includes Artemovsk, Ugledar, Soledar. If we master this Ukrainian arc of defense, it opens the way for us to Kramatorsk and, accordingly, to the complete liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic from Bandera, ”explained Litovkin.

new code123

According to him, in addition to this, the area near Bakhmut is a powerful, fortified defensive line with underground salt mines that stretch for three hundred kilometers.

“It is possible to place there not only ammunition, fuel and lubricants, but also military equipment. There is even a hospital there, allegedly located somewhere in these mines. This important element of the defense of Ukraine, according to the interlocutor of the DOS, is also an element for breaking through the defense, ”the specialist said.

Regarding the possible reaction of the West and the Ukrainian public, Viktor Litovkin answered unambiguously.

“Let’s be adults. We don’t care how they react to it. Our task is to liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye region and ensure their security,” the expert outlined the main tasks.

Breaking through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to him, is only a quarter of all tasks.

“It is necessary to move Ukrainian combat systems away from the borders of the Russian Federation by at least three hundred kilometers”

“It is necessary to move Ukrainian combat systems from the borders of the Russian Federation at least three hundred kilometers so that they cannot shoot at us if they receive long-range missiles. To do this, it will also be necessary to liberate the regions of Ukraine bordering our borders, ”the specialist specified.

Among them are Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Odessa and other regions of Ukraine. “Looking at the overseas Maria Alekseevna,” according to Viktor Litovkin, is not necessary for a special day.