Why was Nitish Kumar’s Tamil Nadu tour cancelled? CM Nitish’s speech was read out in Tamil at the ceremony

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that if most of the opposition parties unite and fight the elections together, then the BJP can be thrown out of power in the next Lok Sabha. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not attend the birth centenary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi on Tuesday due to health reasons. His speech was read out in Tamil language at the ceremony. In his speech, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that we want to unite the opposition parties. We believe that if most of the opposition parties unite and fight the elections together, they will be able to oust the BJP from power in the next Lok Sabha. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Bihar’s Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha were present at the ceremony held in Thiruvarur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is coming to Patna

The Chief Minister said that TR Balu and recently A Raja had come to Patna to invite him in this program. He said that it is a matter of pride for me. A meeting of opposition parties has been organized in Patna on 23rd June. DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is also participating in this. Recalling his past association with late Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister said that he joined the Dravidian movement at the age of just 14 and thereafter played an important role in active politics for nearly eight decades. This achievement is not possible for the leader of any national and regional parties.

Karunanidhi always strived for social justice and equality

CM said that Karunanidhi always strived for social justice and equality in Tamil Nadu. She fought for the rights of the poor and backward throughout her life and played an important role in the economic empowerment of women. He will live on in the memories of crores of people whose lives he brought about a change.

While being the Chief Minister in 1989, Karunanidhi first made a law for women’s equality in property and gave 30 percent reservation to women in government jobs. In the same year, he arranged for 33 percent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. Played an important role in the formation of self-help groups in Tamil Nadu for the first time for the economic empowerment of women.

The CM said that his last meeting with Karunanidhi was in 2017 on his birthday. In 1991, when DMK did not have a single MP in the Lok Sabha, we used to support the DMK’s side whenever there was a discussion against their party in the Lok Sabha.

In 2018, when we were present to pay tribute to Karunanidhi, we talked about Blitz Stalin becoming the next Chief Minister. He expressed happiness that Stalin is running the state very well.

False incident of attack on Bihari laborers also discussed

The CM said that a few days ago a false incident of attack on laborers from Bihar living in Tamil Nadu had come to the fore. A fake video was posted that migrant laborers from Bihar have been attacked by locals from Tamil Nadu. We immediately spoke to Chief Minister Stalin. The Tamil Nadu government immediately investigated this and told that there is no talk of Bihari laborers being attacked by the local people, it is just a rumour. The CM also praised the Chief Secretary and DGP of Tamil Nadu.

CM said that Bihari laborers and other people have been living in Tamil Nadu for many years and are making important contribution in the development of Tamil Nadu. Bihari people have always been treated very well here.