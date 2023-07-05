WI vs IND: Suryakumar will explode with the bat against the West Indies, amazing shots in the nets, VIDEO VIRAL

Indian team Currently on tour of West Indies. Here the two-match Test series between India and West Indies will start from July 12. At the same time, after the Test matches, Team India also has to play a three-match ODI and a five-match T20 series on Caribbean soil. Indian team star batsman Suryakumar Yadav Will return to the Indian team from the ODI series. At the same time, even before his return, Suryakumar Yadav has warned the Caribbean bowlers. A video has surfaced on social media. In which Suryakumar Yadav is seen banging the bat in the nets. This video of Suryakumar Yadav is becoming increasingly viral.

Suryakumar ready to explode with the bat

Indian team’s star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has recently shared a video from his official Instagram account. In this video, he is seen hitting more than one brilliant shot in the nets. Looking at these shots of Suryakumar Yadav, it seems that he will play explosive innings with the bat on the West Indies tour. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how West Indies bowling lineup will be able to stop Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav is running in excellent form

Let us tell you that Indian team’s superstar Suryakumar Yadav is known all over the world for his brilliant and unique batting. He is also considered as Mr. 360 degree of India. Suryakumar has remained the world’s No. 1 T20 batsman for a long time. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav was last seen in action during IPL 2023. During the IPL, his bat also went fiercely. He also scored a brilliant century in this league. Surya is running in amazing form. In such a situation, he can explode with the bat even against the West Indies.

