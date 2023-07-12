Widow commits suicide in Buxar, was to marry brother-in-law after husband’s death

Buxar. A widow committed suicide by hanging herself in Buxar, Bihar. His body was found hanging from the noose on Wednesday morning. The incident is of Garhatha village of Brahmapur police station area. Police say that the body of the woman was found under suspicious circumstances. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. The parents have accused her of murder. At the time when the woman committed suicide, she was alone at home with her brother-in-law. The police is interrogating the woman’s brother-in-law in custody.

Had to marry brother-in-law

In relation to the incident, it is said that Shrikant Singh, a resident of Barki Nainijor village, had married his daughter Khushboo Kumari in the year 2021 to the son of Sudama Singh, a resident of Garhatha. A few months after the marriage, in the year 2022, Khushboo’s husband died in a road accident. After this Sudama Singh said that he would get his daughter-in-law married to his younger son. Khushboo’s parents also agreed on this matter and Khushboo started living in her in-laws’ house, but due to some reason both of them could not get married till now. Meanwhile, on Tuesday late night, he committed suicide by hanging himself. When the brother-in-law saw this scene in the morning, he immediately informed the police. After this reached the spot and sent the dead body for postmortem. At present the brother-in-law is being interrogated.

mother-in-law and father-in-law were out

Brahmapur police station chief Baijnath Chowdhary told that the woman’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were not at home at the time of the incident. Both of them have gone out somewhere on Tuesday itself. The woman and brother-in-law were present at home. Brahmapur Police Station President Baijnath Chaudhary said that after the death of Khushbu’s husband, she was to get a compensation of five lakhs from the government. For which all the procedures were completed. However, they have not received the compensation till now. The woman committed suicide late on Tuesday night. At present, the police is engaged in the investigation of the case.