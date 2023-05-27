Wife Athiya Shetty revealed on KL Rahul’s strip club video, wrote this on Instagram

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Viral Video: Team India opener KL Rahul Currently in London and enjoying his surgery break. Due to an injury sustained during a match in IPL 2023, Rahul was ruled out of this entire season and the upcoming WTC 2023 final as well. Meanwhile, a video of KL Rahul allegedly seen in a club in London is going viral on social media, claiming that Rahul is partying in a strip club. To which the fans gave different reactions. And now his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty denied those reports and issued a statement on social media.

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram story on Saturday evening to refute reports doing the rounds on the internet, which claimed that the actress and her husband KL Rahul were spotted at a strip club. She usually chooses to maintain her silence and not react, so she felt it was important to stand up for herself. She further added that she was at a regular place with KL Rahul and his friends and things were taken out of context. Athiya wrote, ‘I usually prefer to remain silent and not react, but sometimes it is important to stand up for myself. Rahul, I and our friends went to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love.

Everything all right as it's their private life but what is 'regular place' in her story?

— Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) May 27, 2023



Hardik to YU hi badnam tha asli khiladi to KL hai

— firebulb (@firebulb_tweets) May 26, 2023



Recovery going on in full swing

Rishab (@imrishabchachan) May 27, 2023



Toh yeh recovery chal rahi tumhari dogle damaad ji

— Kenny (@Kenny4637) May 26, 2023



KL Rahul got married in January this year

Let us tell you that in January this year, KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood actress and veteran actor Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya, and she too was in London with the Indian cricketer for some time. But looks like Athiya Shetty is back in India and Rahul is taking advantage of it! Significantly, KL Rahul’s team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made it to the playoffs of IPL 2023, but failed to make it to the qualifiers after defeating Mumbai Indians (MI). Rahul scored 274 runs in 9 matches in IPL 2023 at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 113.22.

