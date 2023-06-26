Wife committed suicide in Patna, then the husband tied the dead body in a sack and threw it in the river Ganges, know what happened then…

Umesh Paswan, a tenant in Ashok Kumar’s house in Janardan Gali lane of Jakkanpur police station, Patna, after committing suicide of his wife Sunita Kumari, tied the body in a sack and threw it into the river Ganga from Digha’s JP Setu Ganga Bridge. In this case, the police has arrested Umesh Paswan and sent him to jail. He is basically a resident of Jat Dumri.

Sunita went missing on June 23

Sunita’s maternal uncle is in Danapur and she was married to Umesh Paswan only four months ago. Both had a love marriage. But since marriage, Umesh was torturing his wife for 2.50 lakh dowry, so that someone else could do business. Suddenly Sunita went missing on 23rd June and her mobile phone was switched off. After this Sunita’s family members started getting worried and they reached her rented house in Jakkanpur. But Sunita was not found there too, so Umesh told those people that she had gone somewhere without informing. But the relatives did not believe and lodged a case of dowry death against Umesh Paswan at the Jakkanpur police station and raised doubts about the disappearance of the dead body.

Husband revealed the secret in police interrogation

Police became active and caught Umesh Paswan. After this, when strictly questioned, he told that he was not at home on 23 June. Meanwhile, wife Sunita ended her life by hanging herself. Due to this, he got very scared and kept his dead body in a sack and took it to JP Setu bridge by tempo. After this, he threw the dead body in the river Ganga and went away. Umesh Paswan has a tempo and he drives it. He himself works as a laborer. The police have also seized his tempo.

what does the police chief say

Jakkanpur police station chief Sudama Prasad Singh told that the husband has been arrested and sent to jail. The relatives have registered a case of dowry death and action is being taken under that.

