Wife died after eating poisonous substance in Bareilly, police took husband into custody, know the whole matter…

Bareilly : A woman died in suspicious condition in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. However, the relatives accused the husband of dowry death. After their complaint, the police took the accused husband into custody. Distressed by the harassment, the relatives alleged that they had consumed poisonous substances. Police took the dead body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. The police started investigating the matter.

5 years ago the mason was married to Zahid

Zahid’s wife Gulbsha (23 years), a resident of Jwalapur village under Bahedi police station area of ​​Bareilly, died during treatment in a private hospital. The parents of the deceased, a resident of Nayagaon of Milak police station area of ​​Rampur present at the post-mortem house, alleged that the murder was done for the demand of dowry. He told that Gulbsha was married to Zahid, who worked as a mason, 5 years ago. Right from the time of marriage, the husband and his family used to put pressure on Gulbsha to bring money and goods from her maternal home.

The accused had assaulted two days ago

Myka side alleges that for the last few days they were pressurizing her to bring the money again. When she refused, they often used to beat her. Due to which the accused beat her up two days back. She fainted after that. He was fed poisonous substance. His condition worsened. However, the relatives admitted him to a private hospital without informing his parents. Relatives living in his village informed the parents. He was admitted to the hospital shortly. Arrived. However, Gulbsha died before they could reach.

