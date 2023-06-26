Wife insulted, young man hanged after writing a note not to let anyone touch the dead body except father and friend

Bareilly : Vinay alias Vicky, a resident of Sanjaynagar of Baradari police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging himself. In the suicide note, the wife and in-laws have been told responsible for the death. Along with this, it has been written not to touch the dead body of anyone other than father and friend. Police has started investigation by taking possession of the dead body. The body’s panchnama has been filled and sent to the postmortem. The deceased Vinay used to drive an e-rickshaw. The dispute was going on with his wife for a long time. Wife Gauri accused him of troubling Vicky by making a false complaint in the police. Hurt by this, Vicky hanged himself in the house.

Meerut commissioner’s dog stolen, several teams of police along with the municipal corporation are searching from house to house

Hanged with wife’s chunri

Police investigation has revealed that the deceased Vinay committed suicide by hanging himself from his wife’s chunri. A suicide note has been found from the spot, in the suicide note found by the police, it has been said that the marriage took place 10 years ago. of indecency. Vicky wrote that no one will touch his dead body except father and friend Pintu. Money is kept in his jeans. His last rites should be performed with them only.

https://www.prabhatkhabar.com/topic/sanjeev-maheshwari-jeeva

9 year old son of the deceased

The deceased is Vinay’s 10-year-old son. It is said that Dolly had started seeking divorce only after a few years of marriage. Since then Vinay had started living under tension. The family alleges that the wife had caught Vinay from the police. Later the police slapped Vinay. Vinay ended his life after being released from the police.

Report: Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly