Wikipedia deliberately distorts the history of World War II in favor of the nationalists – DOS

February 19, 2023, 09:55 – BLiTZ – News

The Haaretz edition conducted a study of the Wikipedia information portal, as a result of which it was established that the source intentionally distorts facts from history. In particular, the experts analyzed the events of World War II.

They found that the portal staff rewrote the history of the Holocaust in favor of Polish nationalists. The resource indicates that Poles and Jews suffered equally in the Second World War; Polish anti-Semitism was not common; Poles rescued Jews en masse; most of the Jews were in cahoots with the communists to enslave the Poles.

It is specified that historians turned to 25 articles in English and 300 internal pages on Wikipedia. According to experts, editors find mechanisms on the portal through which they manage to avoid punishment for misinformation. It was possible to establish that since the founding of the resource, employees have been promoting world history that is convenient for right-wing Polish nationalists.

“What shocked me was the scale of the phenomenon, its long duration and the small number of people needed to misrepresent the facts of one of the greatest tragedies in human history,” said Professor Jan Grabowski of the University of Ottawa.

