Will Baba Balaknath increase the tension of Congress in Rajasthan? BJP took this big decision

assembly elections in rajasthan There is less than six months left. Meanwhile, the BJP has released a list of office bearers of its reconstituted state executive committee. This announcement has been made by the party three months after CP Joshi became the state BJP president. The new BJP state executive will replace the one that was formed in 2020 during the tenure of Satish Poonia, who headed the committee between 2019 and 2023.

According to BJP sources, new names have been added to the list with the aim of strengthening the organization of the party. Looking at their ability, they have been given the responsibility of office bearers. In the new 29-member list, there are 11 state vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 11 secretaries, one treasurer and one co-treasurer.

Mahant Baba Balaknath Yogi’s name also included

Among these names, one name is being discussed in full swing. Actually, Alwar’s MP and Asthal Bohar Rohtak’s Mahant Baba Balaknath Yogi has been appointed as the vice president of Rajasthan BJP state. Just before the Rajasthan elections, the appointment of Mahant Balak Nath Yogi is considered important before the elections. If political experts are to be believed, it will affect not only Rajasthan but also the politics of neighboring South Haryana. Baba Balak Nath Yadav i.e. belongs to OBC community and this community has a special influence in South Haryana. Before the elections, this step of the BJP can increase the difficulties for the Congress.

There are continuous attackers on Congress

If we look at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahant Baba Balaknath Yogi had defeated the biggest Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh in Alwar. Since then, the BJP leader has been cornering the Congress on various issues. BJP has also given place to some other new vice presidents to strengthen the party in the state. Among them are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Sukhbir Jaunapuria, who is from Gurjar community, former MP CR Chaudhary and Santosh Ahlawat. Both come from the Jat community. Apart from this, the name of former minister Prabhulal Saini is also included in this.