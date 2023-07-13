Will BJP contest elections on the face of Vasundhara Raje? The party will make a plan to compete with the Congress

Rajasthan in this year assembly elections are about to happen. Before this, BJP has started to strengthen the party in the state. Where on one hand Congress will enter the election field without any CM face. On the other hand, Vasundhara Raje is going to meet JP Nadda today regarding the Rajasthan assembly elections. Meanwhile, speculations are being made whether the BJP will make Vasundhara Raje the face of the state or the party will field the face of PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan and will appeal to the public for votes by keeping his works of the last nine years in front of the public.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, the BJP is continuously attacking the ruling party Congress. State President of the party CP Joshi has said that the people of the state are demanding the account of four and a half years of the state Congress government’s rule, to which the Congress is not able to answer. He alleged that the farmers are upset due to the false promises of the state government and are being forced to commit suicide.

Trend of Rajasthan in last 20 years

Talking about the four assembly elections held in Rajasthan in the last 20 years, no party has been able to form the government for the second time in a row. On the basis of this, it is being said that this time the BJP government can be formed in Rajasthan. In fact, if the MLAs of the ruling party contest the elections again, most of them have to face defeat. The maximum anger of the public comes out on the ministers, most of the leaders who were ministers in the last four governments were seen losing in the next elections.

A look at the 2018 election

Talking about the 2018 assembly elections, 16 ministers of the then ruling party BJP had to face defeat. Not only this, 94 MLAs were given tickets again. Of these, 54 were defeated. The BJP had re-nominated 94 out of 163 MLAs in the 2018 elections. Out of these only 40 had won.

Hemant government is collecting levy in the name of development in Jharkhand, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje attacked

16 leaders who were ministers in the then Vasundhara government got drowned in the election season. Big names like Yunus Khan, Prabhulal Saini, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Dhan Singh Rawat are among those who faced defeat in the assembly elections.