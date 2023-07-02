Will Congress find a solution to the ‘Chhattisgarh formula’ between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot?

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at the end of this year assembly elections Congress is preparing to get out of all the crisis before it is going to happen. After resolving the infighting of the Congress in Chhattisgarh, now the party wants to end the ongoing war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan as well. However, getting rid of this challenge here is not an easy task for the Congress, which is battling factionalism and infighting in Rajasthan.

Let us tell you that the Congress has postponed the crisis of Chhattisgarh before the assembly elections. The party has made TS Singhdev the deputy CM in the Bhupesh Baghel government, due to which the matter seems to be settling down here. People are guessing from the reaction of Singh Dev after this decision of Congress that in future Congress will contest elections unitedly in Chhattisgarh. After Chhattisgarh, Congress’s eyes have been fixed on Rajasthan, Congress is trying to solve the crisis in the same way here.

Congress can apply Chhattisgarh formula

According to media reports, such speculations are being made that the Congress is preparing to implement the Chhattisgarh formula in Rajasthan as well. If reports are to be believed, the Congress will take such a decision regarding Sachin Pilot, who has a ‘thirty-six figure’ along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, which will end the party’s crisis in the state. Congress can bring Sachin Pilot in a more prominent role in the government or party. It is worth mentioning that after Sachin Pilot returned after meeting the Congress high command in Delhi, many speculations are being made about this. Sachin Pilot himself is not saying anything, but he is continuously meeting his supporters. Sachin Pilot is also seen avoiding the media.

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot’s relationship will be soft! Congress in active mode before elections

Battle of Rajasthan is different from Chhattisgarh

Ever since the Congress has made changes in Chhattisgarh, many kinds of discussions are happening in Jaipur. Congress will have to do more brainstorming in Rajasthan than in Chhattisgarh. This is being said because despite the Cold War in Chhattisgarh, Baghel and Singh Deo displayed civility and refrained from personal attacks on each other. Apart from this, Sachin Pilot has spoken against his own government on many forums. At the same time, CM Ashok Gehlot has also used strong words against Sachin Pilot. Not only this, in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has revolted with 18 MLAs in 2020.