‘Will do anything for love’: Seema Haider’s announcement, Pakistan’s every move to return her homeland will fail

New Delhi : Emphasis is being laid on the return of Seema Haider, who falls in love with an Indian youth through PUBG and then leaves Pakistan and comes to the neighboring country for him. Some religious contractors and fundamentalists of Pakistan are threatening to carry out terrorist attacks like 2008 in Mumbai in India if they do not return to their homeland. By calling on Friday, a Pakistani citizen has told Seema Haider that if she does not return to the country, terrorist attacks like 26/11 will be carried out in India. In response to this, Pakistani citizen Seema Haider has also said that no ploy of Pakistan to return to the homeland will be successful.

Will stay in India with my husband: Seema Haider

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider has shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday, in which she has said that this video is specially for those Pakistanis who are talking nonsense. He has said in his video that no matter how many tricks the people of Pakistan play, make as many allegations as they want. None of his tricks are going to be successful. As soon as India’s investigative agencies give her a clean chit, she will stay in India with her husband Sachin.

26/11 like terrorist attack in India if Seema does not return to Pakistan

Let us tell you that an unknown person has called the traffic control room of Mumbai Police and threatened that if Pakistani woman Seema Haider does not return to her country, then a terrorist attack like 26/11 can happen in India. A police officer told that this threatening call was received on 12 July. The official said that the caller was speaking in Urdu and said that if Seema Haider did not return to Pakistan, there would be a terrorist attack in India like the 26/11 Mumbai attack, for which the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible.

Police engaged in investigating threatening calls

The officer said that the Mumbai Police is probing the threat calls and the help of the Crime Branch team is also being taken to investigate the matter. The officer says that the threatening phone call was made through an app and the police is trying to trace the IP address of the caller.

fell in love while playing pubg

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider had recently entered India illegally to marry her boyfriend Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had befriended while playing the online game PubG. Police had arrested Seema Haider, 30, and Sachin Meena, 25, for being in India illegally, but last week they were granted bail by a court in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Sachin and Seema had expressed their love for each other in front of the media and the police on July 4 and urged the government to allow them to marry and live together in India.

proud of india and hinduism

According to media reports, Seema Haider has further said in her video on Instagram that she is proud of India and its Hindu religion. Some people in India are making false statements about him, but when they come to know the truth, they too will recognize his love. In another video, he said that he is being called a Pakistani spy. This makes her feel very bad. Seema said that Pakistani youth Ejaz met her during a wedding and he is like her brother.

Seema Haider became a ‘social media sensation’

The biggest thing is that ever since Pakistani woman Seema Haider came to India, the number of her followers on Instagram is continuously increasing. According to media reports, since her and Sachin Meena’s love story went viral on social media after coming to India, Seema Haider has become a ‘social media sensation’. Five days back Seema Haider had nominal followers on Instagram, but by Friday evening this number had crossed 15 thousand.