Will earthquakes affect the tourist flow in Turkey – News

February 13, 2023, 18:08 – BLiTZ – News On the morning of February 6, a terrible disaster struck Turkey. The earthquake, which has not been equal in strength for the past 20 years, claimed the lives of 33 thousand people. The earthquake was felt not only in Turkey, but also in neighboring countries.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.7 points. That’s enough. The echo of the tremors was felt in more than 10 countries.

The earthquake did not reach the resort regions of Turkey, but tourists in hotels were noticeably nervous. In Antalya, by the way, it was felt even in the airport building.

As the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) later reported, the resort regions are also at high risk of subsequent earthquakes.

Particularly dangerous territory is the province of Antalya. Representatives of AFAD indicated the danger of aftershocks in this region. A special seismically dangerous zone is the eastern part of the province, where the city of Alania is located – one of the most Russian-speaking resorts in the country.

It is worth noting that a year ago, the well-known Turkish seismologist Hvalun Ahmet Ercan said that 2023 would be risky for Turkey. He called Istanbul another dangerous place, citing shifts in tectonic plates. Their fracture and movement accumulates a lot of energy, which is released in earthquakes.

Yury Barzykin, Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, told the correspondent of the BLiTZ about whether such warnings would affect the tourist season.

There are many such countries. Japan, for example, is all seismically dangerous, but people haven’t stopped going there because of this. It is for this reason that the expert believes that this action will not affect the flow of tourism in any way.

“As long as the infrastructure is intact, while there are no real prerequisites, all this is at the level of forecasts, and therefore, although, of course, the tragedy happened, it did not affect either the Black Sea or Mediterranean resorts,” he said.

Barzykin is sure that people are afraid to go to different places, because now there is a lot of shaking.

“Potential danger exists everywhere”

“But this is not critical. Potential danger exists everywhere. Not only where it is defined for some reason. Therefore, I think that in reality this situation is unlikely to somehow affect the tourist season, ”the source of the publication is sure.

