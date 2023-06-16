Will Facebook be shut down in India? Karnataka High Court gave such a warning to Meta

what in india Facebook But will be banned? At this time it is being discussed rapidly. In fact, the Karnataka High Court has warned the social media platform Facebook (Meta Platform) that it will be banned if it does not cooperate with local law agencies.

In the petition, the woman made a serious allegation on Facebook

A woman named Kavita has filed a case in the High Court, on which the court made strong remarks during the hearing. The woman has filed a petition demanding justice for her husband trapped in Saudi Arabia. In which he has alleged that Facebook is not cooperating in the investigation in this matter.

what is the matter

In fact, the woman who filed the petition told that her husband Shailesh Kumar was working in a company in Saudi Arabia for the last 25 years. Her husband in 2019 in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Facebook Had put a post on. The woman told that in the past some people created fake profiles in the name of her husband and posted objectionable posts against the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Islam. After the matter came to light, the wife, who lives in Mangaluru, lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, her husband Shailesh was arrested by the Saudi police and put in jail.

