‘Will give free electricity, water, education and treatment in Madhya Pradesh’, Arvind Kejriwal promised in Gwalior

Gwalior : Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) patron Arvind Kejriwal has made six promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh in a public meeting in Gwalior, the home district of Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Blowing the election bugle in Chambal division of Gwalior, Arvind Kejriwal said during his address that the people here are very upset with corruption. The most expensive electricity in the country is available only in Madhya Pradesh. He said that I make six promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh. If our government is formed here, the people of Madhya Pradesh will get free electricity, free water, free education, free medical facilities, free travel facilities for women and free pilgrimage for the elderly.

Kejriwal targeted PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, said that the Prime Minister is very angry with us. They say that I distribute Revdi for free, so I say yes, I do and will distribute in Madhya Pradesh as well. He said that like Delhi and Punjab, we will provide electricity free of cost to the people in Madhya Pradesh round the clock. Targeting PM Modi, he once again told the story of the illiterate king. He made fun of the Prime Minister for demonetisation and clapping during the Corona epidemic. Kejriwal repeated his old allegation on Prime Minister Modi for waiving the loans of thousands of crores of his friends.

Modi ji has increased the inflation

Targeting the rising inflation in the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further said that Modiji has increased the inflation so much that where the common man should go. Tax money is spent on waiving the loans of his friends, then who will do good to the people of the country? He said that we will do good to the public.

the government is looting the people

He said that PM Modi has increased the inflation so much in the country. If I have done something to bring a smile on people’s faces, what wrong have I done? There is inflation everywhere. The salary has not increased but the prices of milk, vegetables, flour, rice and everything else are skyrocketing. The prices have increased because the government is looting the people.