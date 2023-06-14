Will have to wait for the flight from Kanpur to Delhi, now the flight can start from July 1, know the complete details

Kanpur: Passengers will have to wait for more this month for the Kanpur-Delhi flight from the new terminal of Chakeri Airport. Indigo’s proposed flight from Kanpur airport to New Delhi from June 16 has not got approval from DGCA.

Air service postponed till 2 July

Due to the busiest schedule in this summer season, the airline will start from July 1. Indigo had proposed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to operate the Boeing aircraft for Delhi. Chakeri Airport Director Sanjay Kumar told that the proposed flight to Delhi on June 16 has been postponed till July 2.

International flights will start in December

According to Airport Authority officials, by December, Kanpur’s air connectivity will be through connecting flights from Dubai, London, Australia and Bangkok. For this reason, work has also started on starting not one or two flights to Delhi, Mumbai. Let us tell you that on the occasion of the inauguration of the terminal last month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said in front of CM Yogi Adityanath that UP will become the state with the maximum number of airports. Kanpur’s connectivity will be from every city through connecting flights. Under this, it has been announced to start a new flight to Delhi.

300 passengers will be able to sit

The seating capacity of passengers at the old terminal of Kanpur Airport was 110 passengers, which has now increased to 300 in the new terminal. At the old terminal, one flight could land at a time until that flight took off, while the other could not land. But, at the new terminal, three flights would be able to land on the runway at a time. Instead of two, 8 check counters have been made. Shielded stairs and check counter are separate for the disabled. A four-lane road has been made for commuting from GT Road to the airport.

