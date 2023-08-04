Will Hindutva be enough for Modi-BJP to win in 2024?

Recent events have taken a toll on the Narendra Modi government, raising questions about its invincibility and all-powerful image. Despite its influence on mainstream media to suppress opposing views, a certain impression has taken hold in the public imagination. The government is being seen as fallible, capable of losing elections, making mistakes, and succumbing to pressure like any other administration.

Previously, many believed that the Modi government would weather every crisis with ease while its rivals remained ineffective. However, recent events have shifted this perception. The Karnataka election defeat was unexpected for the BJP, which had faith in its “Modi magic” to win over the state. Now, doubts arise about the party’s electoral machine, and states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan appear less predictable.

Crises have mounted in the last month, further challenging the government’s prowess. The Balasore train accident was a national tragedy and has affected PM Modi’s image as the architect of Indian Railways’ transformation.

Additionally, the CoWIN app data leak has raised concerns about the government’s ability to safeguard personal information, contradicting their promises of data security.

Moreover, the BJP’s handling of protests by wrestlers against sexual harassment and the unrest in Manipur have exposed weaknesses in political management. The government’s delayed response to Manipur’s unrest contradicts its claims of smooth governance in states under its rule.

Adding to the pressures, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed that the Modi government asked Twitter to suppress critical voices during the farmers’ agitation, threatening consequences if they failed to comply. While each individual setback may not be significant, the cumulative effect raises concerns for PM Modi.

The Modi government’s Hindutva agenda may not be enough to overcome the mounting crises as doubts about its infallibility grow. The recent string of events has humanized PM Modi, and the government faces challenges in restoring its image and handling future crises effectively.