Will Jasprit Bumrah be able to bowl at the same pace, former India opener expressed concern before the World Cup

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releasing the medical updates of five cricketers undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru jasprit bumrah Has indicated a return to the Indian team. According to the official BCCI release, Bumrah is currently undergoing the final stages of his rehabilitation and has started his bowling practice in the nets. However, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer is not sure that Bumrah will be able to bowl to his full potential after recovering from injury for a long time.

Wasim Jaffer said this

During an interaction on Jio Cinema, former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer expressed his concern about the fact that a long-standing back injury might affect Bumrah’s pace. Cricketer-turned-commentator Jaffer said, ‘Bumrah needs to come back to fitness. There will be a question mark on whether he will be able to bowl in the same way, at the same pace. Wasim Jaffer discusses Bumrah’s role in the Indian bowling unit and how his absence has affected the team in the last few months.

From KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah to Shreyas Iyer, BCCI released health update

There may be a decrease in speed

According to the former Indian opener, Bumrah’s inclusion in the squad could be crucial for India’s chances in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November this year. Jaffer said, ‘Bumrah is an important part of the bowling attack. I think he will play a very important role in the World Cup. He is important for all formats, not one. He has won many matches for India in difficult conditions. India is missing him in the death overs.

Medical Update: Team India (Senior Men) For details click #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cxmuylxWxN

BCCI gave the update

According to BCCI, Bumrah will now play some practice matches in NCA. The board’s medical team will take a final call on his return after assessing his performance and fitness in those games. According to Jaffer, if it happens before the World Cup, Bumrah will lead the Indian pace attack in the marquee tournament. After Bumrah, eyes are also set on the return of the famous fast bowler Krishna. The BCCI had also released Krishna’s health update, indicating his return.

Can return in Asia Cup

Be it the Asia Cup or the World Cup, Bumrah’s return is certain. With a post on Instagram last week, Bumrah shared some pictures from his latest training session. Which shows that he is all set to return to the national team. The video has some pictures of Bumrah during the net session, in which pop actor Diddy-Dirty Money’s song ‘I’m Coming Home’ is also playing in the background. The video raised a new ray of hope among the fans. Bumrah has been absent from the Indian team since last playing against Australia in September last year.

Bumrah released the video update

Earlier, reports had claimed. The 29-year-old may be fit and available for Asia Cup 2023. But, his remarkable development has fast-tracked his progress, with the team management reportedly expecting him to be named for next month’s tour of Ireland. Sharing the video on Instagram, Bumrah also tagged the official account of the Indian cricket team.

Bumrah will play the World Cup

Last month, a PTI report had revealed that Bumaah has started bowling at NCA and may start playing some practice matches soon. A source following the developments had told PTI that it is not wise to set a timeline for such an injury as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and has bowled seven overs at the NCA nets. His workload has been steadily increasing since the initial rounds of light workouts and bowling sessions. He will play some practice matches next month (at NCA) and then his fitness will be closely assessed.