Will Jasprit Bumrah return to the team for World Cup 2023? Ravichandran Ashwin gave a big update on health

Team India’s star bowler jasprit bumrah When will he return to the team after recovering from injury, it still remains a big question. It was reported last week that Bumrah was recovering after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his back. National Cricket Academy I am doing rehabilitation. It was believed that he could be back in action soon after the Ireland T20I in August. Two days later news came out that Bumrah was bowling 7 overs a day at NCA and is ready to play some practice matches, but his return is still far away.

Ashwin said this

Meanwhile, Team India’s senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given a big update on the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Ashwin believes that Bumrah will be fully fit by the World Cup 2023 and will be a part of the team. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, ‘The last few matches between India and Pakistan in ICC events have been extraordinary to say the least. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan match.

Big news for Team India, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul will return in this big tournament!

Ashwin excited about India-Pakistan match

Ashwin said, ‘It is going to be a very balanced game as Pakistan also have a quality pace attack. For India, we are hoping that Bumrah and maybe Famous too… all these guys will be fit. I don’t know what the combination is, but overall, it is a great competition. Bumrah has not played in all the three India vs Pakistan T20 matches of last year. Two of these matches were played during the Asia Cup and one during the T20 World Cup.

Record audience expected to gather at Narendra Modi Stadium

Now about three months are left for the start of the World Cup and before that the clash between India and Pakistan will be seen in the Asia Cup. Maybe Bumrah can be seen playing in it. However, on October 15, more than one lakh fans are expected to gather in Ahmedabad for the match between India and Pakistan in the World Cup. Ashwin said that 1,30,000 spectators will definitely attend the match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.