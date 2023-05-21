Will not contest assembly elections until Article 370 is restored, said Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said in Bengaluru that she will not contest the assembly elections until Article 370 is restored. He strongly attacked BJP and said that G-20 is the country’s event but BJP has hijacked it.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP has replaced people with lotus, people should have been associated with the country and not with any party… It is SAARC that we will establish our country’s leadership in this region. Why not have a SAARC summit and solve the problem.

Karnataka showed a ray of hope to the whole country

In Bengaluru, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that Congress has the biggest responsibility in comparison to other parties to save the Idea of ​​India. He said that when everyone had given up, then Karnataka showed a ray of hope to the whole country.

