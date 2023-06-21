‘Will not use helicopters as long as I am in Punjab’, says Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh : Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Wednesday that as long as I am in Punjab, I will not use the government helicopter. After being accused by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mane, he said that I have been accused that we gave a helicopter to the Governor to go to the border. This is government duty, isn’t it? I went to the border, this is my right. I have never gone for personal work. He said that I declare that as long as I am in Punjab, I will never use the helicopter of the Punjab government. I will not take your (Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann) helicopter, you be happy.

Used helicopter to perform official duty: Banwarilal

According to the news agency ANI, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purahit said that I have been accused that we gave the helicopter to the Governor to go to the border. This is government duty, isn’t it? I went to the border, this is my right. I have never gone for personal work. He said that I declare that as long as I am in Punjab, I will never use the helicopter of the Punjab government.

#WATCH I was accused that we gave a helicopter to the Governor to go to the border. This is government duty, I went to the border, it is my right. I have never gone for personal work. I declare that as long as I am in Punjab, I will never use the helicopter of the Punjab Government. pic.twitter.com/zF4zun55Ha

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2023



Bill passed in assembly against governor

Let us inform that on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill-2023 was passed in the Punjab Legislative Assembly after a brief debate. After the passage of this bill, the chancellor of the universities of Punjab will be the chief minister instead of the governor. During the debate on the bill, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that a similar bill was passed in the West Bengal assembly last year. At the same time, in December last year, the Kerala Assembly had passed a bill to appoint eminent educationists to the top post, instead of making the Governor the chancellor of the state’s universities.

Now there is no governor in Punjab, the chief minister will be the chancellor of the university, the bill is passed

Governor takes my official helicopter: Mann

During the debate in the assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that if we cannot appoint the Vice Chancellor of any university, then it is a disrespect to the mandate given to us. He claimed that Governor Banwarilal Purohit had obstructed the appointment of some vice-chancellors last year. He said that he (Governor Banwarilal Purohit) takes my helicopter (government helicopter) and then misbehaves with me. I don’t think that much intervention is needed. His duty is to administer oath. This does not mean that he should create trouble for every little thing.