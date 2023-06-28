Will Pasmanda Muslims become a trump card for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Suddenly in the midst of the discussion of Lok Sabha elections 2024 pasmanda muslim have come into limelight. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while starting the election campaign from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, discussed the plight of Pasmanda Muslims and also described this community as a victim of politics.

Why did PM Modi suddenly talk about Pasmanda Muslims?

Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in his speech, it definitely gets discussed. The way in which he has discussed the plight of Pasmanda Muslims while campaigning for elections, has given rise to a new debate in political circles. One thing has become clear from the speech of the PM that this time the Pasmanda Muslims will be the focus of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP will contest the election on his issue. PM Modi advised BJP workers to go among Pasmanda Muslims. Along with this, PM Modi has also advised to remove the confusion that has arisen among them regarding the Uniform Civil Code. PM Modi’s advice is being considered as a bet against opposition unity.

What did PM Modi say on Pasmanda Muslims

PM Modi said in his speech, because of vote bank politics, Pasmanda (socially and economically backward Muslims) Muslims are not even treated equally, while the government has made provisions for the underprivileged (including Pasmanda Muslims) without any discrimination. work done. Modi said that due to the appeasement policy in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, South India, especially Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu and many other states, many castes were left behind in development. PM Modi said, the opposition accuses us but the reality is that they do Muslims, Muslims. If they were really (working) in the interest of Muslims, Muslim families would not have lagged behind in education and jobs. The Prime Minister said that Indian Muslims have to understand which political parties are destroying them to take advantage of them by provoking them.

Why is BJP eyeing Pasmanda Muslims?

The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Pasmanda Muslims, it is clear that BJP is keeping an eye on this society. This is because the participation of Pasmanda Muslims in the total Muslim votes is considered to be the highest. If Muslims unite and vote in favor of someone, then it is considered as his victory. Its example was also seen in Karnataka elections. There is a good number of Muslim voters in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal. By the way, BJP is keeping its eye on Muslim vote along with Hindu vote.