Will play in WTC final with same spirit as I batted in IPL and Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane

Senior batsman who returned to the Indian team after almost 18 months Ajinkya Rahane Has no regrets about the past and is looking forward to the upcoming match against Australia. world test championship final I want to bat with the same spirit as he did in IPL. Rahane told BCCI TV on the sidelines of India’s practice session that I have returned after 18-19 months. Whatever happened, good or bad, I don’t want to think about my past.

Ajinkya Rahane said that I want to start afresh and continue what I have done. I personally thoroughly enjoyed playing for Chennai Super Kings as I batted well throughout the season. Even in the domestic season before the IPL, I did well and I am feeling good. So this return was a bit emotional for me.

Rahane, who was a part of IPL champions Chennai, has garnered a lot of praise for his aggressive batting and he wants to continue batting with the same spirit. He said, ‘I want to bat with the same mindset and passion that I did in IPL and Ranji Trophy before coming here. I don’t want to think about the format, be it T20 or Test matches. The simpler I keep things, the better it will be for me.

Rahane has so far scored 4931 runs in 82 Tests.

India won the series in Australia in 2021 under the leadership of Rahane, who has scored 4931 runs in 82 Tests so far. He also praised the leadership skills of current captain Rohit Sharma. He said, ‘I believe the team culture is very good. Rohit is handling the team well and Rahul (head coach Rahul Dravid) bhai is also taking the team forward really well. That helps too and the team atmosphere is great. Every player is enjoying each other’s company to the fullest.

Gratitude to your family and friends

Rahane expressed his gratitude to his family and friends who supported him throughout his absence from the national team. He said, ‘It was really an emotional moment for me. The support of my family meant a lot when I was dropped from the team. Playing for India meant a lot to me and I focused a lot on my fitness and started playing domestic cricket. I had full faith that I can play for India again.