Will Rajendra Singh Gudha join BJP? Learn what the former minister of Rajasthan said

Is the Congress crisis going to increase in Rajasthan? Will former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha join BJP? These are some of the questions that are arising in the minds of people. Rajendra Singh Gudha spoke to the media in Jhunjhunu and said that my election is against the BJP. Congress has not been here for 4 times. I will fight the election against the BJP… Now they (Congress) are accusing us that we are in collusion with the BJP. Rajasthan ranks first in women atrocities. I only said that it is okay to talk about Manipur but look at your own neck and see what is happening here. I get individual votes, I do not come from any party after winning. 50% of the people in Congress are of compassionate appointment.

Rajendra Singh Gudha said in Jhunjhunu that nothing will happen by sacking me. Work to create a sense of security in sisters and daughters. This department (Home Department) is with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot…. We are not able to protect our sisters and daughters. Our police has failed.

BJP attackers after Gudha’s dismissal

In the case of former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, the BJP is constantly attacking the Gehlot government. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged that the Gehlot government will suppress every voice raised for the safety and dignity of women in Rajasthan and many other Congress MLAs may face action for speaking the truth. Let us tell you that Shekhawat said these things while referring to the sacking of Rajendra Gudha from his cabinet by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday after he spoke in the state assembly about crimes against women in Rajasthan.

No place for those who do not follow the ideology of Congress

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in-charge of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress said on the matter that there is no place in the party for those who do not follow the ideology of the party. Randhawa reacted to the media and said that it is my job and that of the state president to maintain discipline in the party. There is a need for those people in the Congress party who adopt the ideology of the Congress. There is no place in the Congress for those who will not follow the ideology of the party.

Will check whether this is a conspiracy

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara’s statement has come to the fore on Rajendra Gudha’s statement against his own government in the Assembly. He said that we have received information that Rajendra Gudha had told some leader that today we will blast. Doubts are being expressed whether there are strings attached to it. We will investigate whether this was not a conspiracy.