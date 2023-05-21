Will Tesla come to India or not? Know where is the problem between Elon Musk’s company and the government

Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, has approached the Government of India. According to the report of PTI-language, a senior official has given this information. This official said that the government is maintaining its stance of not giving any exemption on customs duty to Tesla because at this time the government is promoting domestic manufacturing. Requesting anonymity, the official said, “They have approached us for a meeting.

He said the government wanted to promote domestic manufacturing and hence the company’s earlier demand for customs duty exemption was not accepted. He said, at the moment we do not know whether he is coming with the same proposal or is bringing some other proposal.

China orders to update Tesla cars, where is the problem?

However, the official said that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is not cutting customs duty at all at this time. He has sent such proposals to his Finance Ministry for consideration.