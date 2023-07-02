Will the ban on caste enumeration be lifted in Bihar? Hearing will be held in Patna High Court today

Hearing will be held in the Patna High Court on Monday, July 3, in the caste-based enumeration case. In this case, on May 4, the Patna High Court, in its interim order, had stayed the ongoing caste-based enumeration in Bihar and fixed the next hearing on July 3. After the interim order of stay, the Bihar government had filed a petition in the Patna High Court for a hearing on the matter on May 9.

Regarding the petition, the court said that on May 9, it will hear whether the next hearing of the case will be held on July 3 or any earlier date can be given. After this, the court rejected the government’s appeal on May 9 and said that the date fixed for the hearing would remain the same as July 3.

80 percent of calculation work completed

Significantly, the caste-based enumeration in Bihar started from January 7. After the completion of the work of the first phase, the work of the second phase was being done from 15 April. Before the completion of the caste-based enumeration, on May 4, the Patna High Court, in an interim order, had stayed the caste-based enumeration with immediate effect. About 80 percent of its work has been completed.

Till the execution of the petition, the court has banned the calculation

In its order, the Patna High Court had directed to immediately stop the caste survey being conducted by the government and said that the state government will not share the collected data with anyone until the final disposal of the petition filed in this regard in the High Court. The court had said that the caste-based survey is a kind of census and only the central government has the right to conduct the census. The state government does not have the authority to conduct any kind of census or enumeration. The state government cannot even conduct a caste-based survey because it is just a kind of census.