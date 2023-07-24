Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra change? Know what answer Devendra Fadnavis gave to this question

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra be replaced? This question has been arising in everyone’s mind for the last few days. The answer to this question was given by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. He has said that nowadays many senior leaders are seen speculating. No matter how many speculations they make, from the time we prepared Mahayuti, it is clear in the minds of all the three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)) that the Chief Minister of Mahayuti is Eknath Shinde and only Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister.

Let us tell you that on the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aditya Thackeray had claimed that Eknath Shinde’s chief ministerial post is in danger. The CM has been asked to resign Shinde. Talking to the media, Aditya had said that I have heard that the Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign. There are signs of some change (in the government). A similar claim was also made by MP Sanjay Raut.

On nephew’s rebellion, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear that he is neither tired nor knows how to stop in difficult times. In this episode, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear that all the rebels would be disqualified from NCP.

Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the fifth time.

Let us discuss here that there was a split in the NCP a few days ago, after which Ajit Pawar, leaving uncle Sharad Pawar, supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government and became the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the fifth time. Talking about Ajit Pawar, he holds the record of taking oath three times in his name in the 14th Assembly. At the same time, Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state for the third time after the year 2019. If we remember the incident of 8 o’clock in the morning of 23 November 2019, there was a political upheaval in the politics of Maharashtra at that time. Devendra Fadnavis was made the Chief Minister from the BJP.

On the other hand, on behalf of NCP, Ajit Pawar rebelled against uncle Sharad Pawar and assumed the post of Deputy Chief Minister. However, after taking the oath, both were able to remain in their posts only for 80 hours, after which this government fell. In place of that government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray came into existence, in which Ajit Pawar again held the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Recently, once again he has become the Deputy Chief Minister in the government of Eknath Shinde.

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in 2019 assembly elections

Talking about the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, this year the BJP won 105 seats. Whereas Shiv Sena had won 56 seats. Both the parties had entered the electoral arena with the alliance. The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance had got a clear mandate to form the government, but on October 24, the state had a different view. After the results, there was a rift between the two parties. The tussle between the two parties for power started and they kept moving so far away from each other that this distance has not been bridged till date.

The Shiv Sena had staked claim to the chief minister’s chair saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that Uddhav Thackeray would become the chief minister if the mandate is given.