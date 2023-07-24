Will the sky explode if PM Modi comes and discusses the issue of Manipur? Vigorous attack of Congress

The opposition is constantly attacking the central government on the Manipur violence issue. Where on one hand Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is ready for discussion in the House. At the same time, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has strongly attacked PM Modi. He has said that if the Prime Minister comes and discusses the issue of Manipur, will the sky explode? This issue is being discussed all over the world. Our only small demand is that the Prime Minister should come to the Parliament to discuss the serious situation prevailing in Manipur today.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that the issue of Manipur has become a matter of discussion in the whole country. This is not just a matter of the Home Ministry. This is the matter of the whole country. That’s why we are urging the Prime Minister to come to Parliament and give a statement on the matter. We are not asking for much. We are making a small request. We are urging PM Modi to come to the House and start the discussion by making a statement. He said that this is not only a matter of Manipur. It has become a matter of the whole world.

#WATCH If the Prime Minister comes and discusses the issue of Manipur, will the sky explode? This issue is being discussed all over the world… Our only small demand is that the Prime Minister should come to discuss the serious situation prevailing in Manipur today: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Delhi pic.twitter.com/9prlXNZNZg

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that the matter of Manipur is not being discussed only in India, but it has become a topic of discussion all over the world.

Government ready to discuss Manipur issue, said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Manipur has been burning for two and a half months

On the other hand, Congress MP Digvijay Singh said that when he came as the Prime Minister, he did a gimmick. For the last 9 years, he has given up on democratic and parliamentary traditions. Manipur has been burning since two and a half months… The Prime Minister should speak in the House. He politicized it outside the house. In which state is the situation like Manipur that they have linked the matter to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh? If he (Sanjay Singh) came to the well and said something, then what crime did he commit that he was suspended for the whole season? We condemn it.

When he came as the Prime Minister, he did a gimmick, he betrayed the constitution on this temple of democracy. For the last 9 years, he has given up on democratic and parliamentary traditions. Manipur is burning since 2.5 months… The Prime Minister should speak in the House. Outside the house, he… pic.twitter.com/D8GEpcUAYt

Why is the Prime Minister not answering on the violence in Manipur?

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire session, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said why the Prime Minister of the country is not answering the violence in Manipur by coming to the House. The wife of a Kargil warrior was stripped naked and paraded. 140 crore people of India have bowed their heads in shame. But the Prime Minister is not ready to come and answer in the House.

#WATCH Why is the Prime Minister of the country not coming to the House and answering the violence in Manipur? The wife of a Kargil warrior was paraded naked. 140 crore people of India have bowed their heads in shame. But the Prime Minister is not ready to come and answer in the House: Rajya Sabha to… pic.twitter.com/eUyg12nlxM

Protest near Gandhi’s statue

After Rajya Sabha Chairman suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh from Parliament for the entire session, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that all the political parties in India are with Sanjay Singh. Representatives of all (political parties) are present here. All of us along with Sanjay Singh ji will protest by going near the statue of Gandhi ji.

All the political parties in India are with Sanjay Singh. Representatives of all (political parties) are present here. We all will protest by going to Gandhiji’s statue along with Sanjay Singh ji: Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh from Parliament for the entire session… pic.twitter.com/EZJMq55YyU

Sanjay Singh suspended

Let us tell you that Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was suspended on Monday for the remaining period of the current monsoon session for violating the instructions of ruckus and posture in the Rajya Sabha. Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the suspension of Singh during the Question Hour. Earlier, the Chairman mentioned the name of Singh who came near the seat.

Rajya Sabha: Uproar in the House on the issue of Manipur violence, Delhi ordinance, proceedings adjourned till Monday

reaction of aam aadmi party

Aam Aadmi Party wrote on its Twitter wall that black day in parliamentary history… ‘silent Modi’ is running away from questions on Manipur. Sanjay Singh was suspended from the entire monsoon session of Parliament for demanding answers from the Prime Minister on Manipur. Ultimately the Prime Minister will have to answer. While talking to the media, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that an important border state of the country is burning. Sanjay Singh demanded a discussion on this. He said that discussion should be held under Rule 267… When he left his chair and moved forward, the Chairman suspended him.

#WATCH Manipur is burning and the Prime Minister, the Home Minister were engaged in the Karnataka elections… He (Prime Minister) said when the country’s Supreme Court reprimanded him, then he said for a few seconds outside the House that I felt a lot of pain. Chanakya has rightly said that no ruler has this right… pic.twitter.com/0a9uvfOTXK

It is the job of the ruler to see that such an incident does not happen.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said that Manipur is burning and the Prime Minister, the Home Minister were engaged in Karnataka elections… He (Prime Minister) said when the country’s Supreme Court reprimanded him, then he says outside the House for a few seconds that I felt a lot of pain. Chanakya has rightly said that no ruler has the right to publicly say that I am in pain. It is their responsibility to see that pain, anger and such incidents do not happen, it is the job of the ruler to see.