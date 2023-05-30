Will throw medals in the Ganges, will fast unto death at India Gate, protesting wrestlers said this

Delhi Police The country’s top wrestlers, who were detained by the NDA and removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, on Tuesday said they will throw their hard-won medals in the river Ganges and sit on a ‘fast unto death’ at India Gate. Rio Olympics 2016 Bronze Medalist Sakshi Malik In a statement on its Twitter handle, the wrestlers will travel to Haridwar on Tuesday at 6 pm to immerse the medals in the holy river.

Sakshi Malik said in the statement, ‘The medals are our life, our soul. We are going to shed them in the Ganges. After flowing in the Ganges, there will be no point in our living, so we will sit on fast unto death at India Gate. Sakshi’s fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat also shared this statement. Tuesday is Ganga Dussehra in Haridwar and probably a day when a large number of people will come there to offer prayers.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police detained Sakshi along with world championship bronze winner Vinesh Phogat and another Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and later registered an FIR against them for violation of law and order. Olympic and World Championship medalists were forcefully herded into a bus by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar after wrestlers and their supporters tried to break through the security cordon and proceed towards the new Parliament House for a women’s ‘mahapanchayat’ on Sunday.

Wrestlers were going to protest in front of the new Parliament

Wrestlers were not allowed to move towards the new Parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate it on the same day and when the police stopped the Pahalans and their supporters, there was a scuffle between them. The protesting wrestlers and their supporters were taken to various places in the national capital and later released. After putting the wrestlers in the buses, the police officers removed the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and tarpaulin roof and other items present at the picket site. The Delhi Police said that it would not allow the wrestlers to come back to the protest site.