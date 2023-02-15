Willow blossomed in Moscow parks

Willow buds began to bloom in Moscow parks. About it reported in the official Telegram channel of the capital’s municipal economy complex on Wednesday, February 15.

“Specialists of the GPBU Mospriroda noticed buds covered with fine fluff in the natural and historical parks Bitsevsky Forest, Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo and the Dolgie Prudy faunal reserve. According to the sign, the blooming willow means the approach of spring, ”the message says.

Willow, or holly willow, is included in the supervisory list of the Red Book of the capital, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

Willow is an early-flowering wind-pollinated plant, the department noted.

“Pollen grains are very light, the wind easily transfers them from flower to flower,” the report says.

Earlier, on February 13, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that good spring weather could come in Russia no earlier than the end of the first decade of April.

Also, the forecaster predicted in March the excess of the norm by three to four degrees. In April, this excess is expected at the level of one or two degrees, writes “Moscow 24“.

