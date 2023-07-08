Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz, Sabalenka and Kvitova reach third round, Medvedev also wins

Wimbledon Open 2023: top seeded male player Carlos Alcaraz and second seeded women’s singles player Aryana Sabalenka Succeeded in winning the second round of Wimbledon on Friday. Spain’s 20-year-old Alcaraz defeated Alexander Müller 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 in a match played on Center Court. The defending champion of the US Open is challenging at the All England Club for the third time. His best performance since then has been to reach the fourth round last year.

Kvitova in the third round for the second year in a row

Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. She reached the semi-finals of this tournament in 2021 but could not challenge it last year due to the ban on players from Russia and Belarus. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova defeated Aleksandr Sasanovic to seal her place in the third round for the second year in a row. The 2011 and 2014 champion Kvitova was attacked with a knife at home in 2016. The 33-year-old left-handed player defeated the Belarus player 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

Madison Keys also in the third round

In other women’s singles matches, American 25th seed Madison Keys defeated Victoria Golubic 7-5, 6-3 to seal her place in the third round. Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine will face the challenge in front of Keys. Kostyuk reached the next round after Paula Badosa withdrew from the match due to injury. Kostyuk was leading 6-2, 1-0 when the match was stopped.

Medvedev defeated Mannarino

In men’s category, third seed Daniil Medvedev defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6. Sixth seed Holger Rune beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-4, while eighth seed Yannick Sinner beat Quentin Helis 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. . 19th seed Alexander Zverev defeated Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead India in Asian Games, table tennis teams announced t)Aryana Sabalenka