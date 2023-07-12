Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden pair in quarterfinals, beat Pell-Stadler

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Wimbledon 2023: indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna And the pair of Matthew Ebden of Australia made it to the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles of the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Tuesday. The pair of Bopanna-Ebden defeated the pair of David Pell of Netherlands and Recy Stadler of America in a tough match. With this win, both of them have reached the last-16 round of men’s doubles.

Bopanna-Ebden pair beat Pell-Stadler

The pair of Bopanna-Ebden defeated American Stalder and Pell of the Netherlands 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) in a pre-quarterfinal match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes. Bopanna and Ebden will next take on the Dutch pair of Talon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. In another match of the second round, they defeated the pair of Marcelo Melo of Brazil and John Peers of Australia in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

News Flash: 6th seeds Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden survive a scare! ➡️ The Indo-Australian duo advance into Doubles QF at Wimbledon with hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) win over Alternate pair Del & Stalder in 3rd round. #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/b9UAlzXCir

— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 11, 2023



Earlier, Bopanna and Ebden had defeated the British pair of Jacob Fearnley and Johannes on Monday. Bopanna and Abden reached the round of 16 with a 7-5, 6-3 win in just over an hour. The pair of Bopanna and Ebden made a slow start in the previous match and trailed 1-3. However, the Indo-Australian pair found their rhythm in time and leveled the score at 4-4. The British pair also put up a brief fight, but Bopanna and Ebden controlled the match and registered a resounding victory.

Rohan Bopanna’s brilliant career

Let us tell you that Indian player Rohan Bopanna has had a great career so far. He has performed well in the Masters 1000 finals. Bopanna won the title in Paris Championship 2011 with his partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. After this won the title in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi. He won the Madrid Championship in 2015. Bopanna also won Indian Wells in 2013. In this too, his partner was Matthew Ebden.

Watch: Shafali Verma takes four wickets in the last over, Bangladesh all out for 87 runs rohan bopanna