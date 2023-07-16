Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova won the Wimbledon title, defeated Zebeur in the final

Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s singles final here on Saturday ons jebure Became the lowest-ranked and first unseeded player to win a Wimbledon tennis tournament title by defeating. The 24-year-old Vondrousova from the Czech Republic came back from being down both sets to beat last year’s runner-up and sixth seed Zebur 6-4, 6-4 to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

Vondrousova surprised everyone by winning the title

Before the start of the tournament, it was difficult to even imagine that Vondrousova would become the champion. In fact, she did not come to the All England Club with the aim of winning the title. She had an operation on her left wrist and so she came to London with the aim of visiting her sister to play in Wimbledon. Her tour, however, turned out to be memorable and she would return home as a Grand Slam champion. Vondrousova said after the match that I really do not know what is happening right now.

History Made. Marketa Vondrousova is the first ever unseeded #wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Champion pic.twitter.com/HSKLR0uhIY

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023



15 July 2023 ️The day unseeded Marketa Vondrousova was crowned #wimbledon champion. pic.twitter.com/Ut3SLlkJag

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023



There will be a clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz

Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on the field for the Wimbledon final on Sunday, his eyes will be to equal the record of veteran Roger Federer’s eight titles, but for this he will have to overcome the challenge of top seed Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, who has won a record 23 Grand Slams, has won the Wimbledon men’s singles title seven times. The record is in the name of Federer, who has become its champion eight times.

