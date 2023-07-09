Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round, Medvedev also won

Wimbledon Open 2023: top priority Carlos Alcaraz and third seeded danil medvedev On Saturday, the rain-affected Wimbledon managed to win the third round match of the men’s category. Due to rain, play was affected on the sixth day of Wimbledon, where only a few results were found in the opening matches. The All England Club has covered facilities only on Center Court and Court No. 1 where matches can be played even during rains.

Alcaraz records easy victory over Nicholas Jerry

Spain’s Alcaraz beat 25th seed Nicolas Jarry 6-3 6-7 6-3 7-5 on Center Court, while Russia’s Medvedev came from a first set down against Marton Fuskovic on Court No. 1 4-6 6- 3 6-4 6-4 Defeated. Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil won the third round match before the rain started in the day in this Grand Slam played on the grassy court. The player, who reached the semi-finals of the French Open this year, defeated Sorana Cristia 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s singles match.

Petra Kvitova wins

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was trailing in the second set when play was called off after rain. She was ahead 6-3, 4-5 against Natalia Stevanovic. When the game resumed, however, within a few minutes, he won the match 6-3, 7-5.

Inga Swiatek in the pre-quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the second time

World number one Inga Swiatek of Poland has made it to the pre-quarterfinals of Wimbledon tennis for the second time in her career. In the third round, she defeated 30th seed Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5. The four-time Grand Slam champion will now face 14th seed Belinda Bensis and with a win in this match, she would like to enter the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time.

