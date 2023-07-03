Wimbledon Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios out of tournament due to injury, disappointment in tennis fans

Wimbledon 2023 Just before the start of the big news is coming out. Australia’s star tennis players before the opening match of this tournament Nick Kyrgios Ruled out of the tournament due to a wrist injury. Nick’s exit is a big blow for the fans. Nick was the runner-up of this tournament last year. Nick was seeded 30th in this year’s tournament and was to face David Goffin on Monday.

Nick Kyrgios ruled out with wrist injury

Nick Kyrgios, who was ruled out of Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, will now be replaced by the player who lost the qualifying round. This season Nick has not been able to play a single match. He also had to withdraw from the Australia Open due to a left knee injury before the wrist. Last year in Wimbledon there was a fierce competition between Nick and Novak Djokovic. In this match, Djokovic defeated Nick 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. Nick himself has announced his exit from Wimbledon.

Sorry to hear your news @NickKyrgios – wishing you a swift recovery and hope to see you back on our courts next year #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/R0zl7i74Bd

Nick gave information about his injury

Describing his injury, Nick Kyrgios said that I am sad that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. I have experienced pain in my wrist during my return. When I got the wrist scanned, it showed a torn ligament. I tried my best to play and I am disappointed to say that there is not enough time to heal before Wimbledon.

Let us tell you that Nick Kyrgios was also out of Australia Open and French Open this year due to knee injury. Interestingly, he had attended the pre-tournament press conference before announcing his comeback. After this he was asked how he was feeling. The Australian player had said that he was feeling fine despite some question marks.

